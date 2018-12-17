Dangerous and predatory Thame paedophile jailed for for raping and indecently assaulting girl over ten year period

A paedophile from Thame has been jailed for 16 years after indecently assaulting and raping a girl over a ten year period.

Damien Baker, 39, of Youens Drive, who police described as 'dangerous' and 'predatory' was found guilty of 11 counts of indecent assault and two counts of rape of a girl following a week long trial at Oxford Crown Court.

Baker was jailed for 16 years by a judge at the same court on Thursday December 13 with an additional one year extended licence period added to the end of his prison sentence.

Baker was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life and is the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He was first arrested in 2016 and following a lengthy investigation was charged with the offences in March 2018.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Jenny Hanks of the child abuse investigation unit said: “This has been a long and complex investigation, and is testimony to the bravery and the courage I have witnessed from both the victim and witnesses in this case.

“I would also like to thank our partner agencies, particularly Oxfordshire Social Services, in the work and support that they have offered throughout.

“As a result of this verdict, a predatory and dangerous sex offender is now off the streets.

“I hope that this sentence will finally bring at least some comfort to the victim.

“Thames Valley Police will continue to support victims of sexual abuse and I would encourage anybody who is a victim to come forward and report this to us.”