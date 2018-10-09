Cyclists needed for big Cancer Research UK bike ride - organised by kind-hearted youngsters aged just 12 and 10

Twelve year-old Michael Coombes, and his sister Charlotte, aged ten need your help to make their big charity event an even bigger success.

The pair, together with the Memory Lane Crew and representitives of local firms including Tesco’s community champion Sophie Wright (pictured) have organised a charity fun day and sponsored bike ride for Wear It Pink day on October 13. The fun event will take place in Aylesbury High Street, and local firms including Rogue Bowling, Rush Fitness and Morrisons have donated prizes for a raffle.

The events were inspired by Cancer Research UK shop manager Linda Inglis, who will retire from her role early next year. To take part in the bike ride or find out more you can call 01296 482335