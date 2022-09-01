Cyclist sustains life-threatening head injuries in crash with car in Bicester
A cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening head injuries following a collision with a car in Bicester today, Thursday.
Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.
At around 8.30am, a black Audi A1 and a cyclist were involved in a collision on Buckingham Road, close to the junction with Southwold.
The rider of the bicycle, a man in his 60s, sustained life-threating head injuries and remains at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
PC Harry Welch, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Bicester Howes Lane Police Station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.
“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.
“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220392542.
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”