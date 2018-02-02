Cyclist suffers broken leg after collision in Haddenham

Police are investigating after a cyclist suffered a broken leg during a collision with a car in Haddenham.

The incident happened in Lower Road at around 3.50pm on Wednesday January 31.

The cyclist, a 36-year-old man, was knocked off his bike during the incident, and sustained a broken leg.

The car involved was white and it is believed that other vehicles were behind it at the time of the collision.

The car failed to stop at the scene.

PC Nigel Rosier, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision, the vehicle or cyclist involved, or has any information that could help our investigation, including dash cam footage.

“We would like to make contact with the driver involved in the collision as they failed to stop at the scene.

“If you have any information which relates to this investigation please contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 947 (31/1).