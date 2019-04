A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Aylesbury this lunchtime (Monday).

The incident happened at 12.30pm on Gatehouse Road near to the Oxford Road roundabout.

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance was sent to the scene along with a land ambulance.

A man in his forties sustained serious injuries and was taken by land ambulance to the John Radcliffe Hospital.