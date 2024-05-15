Cyclist hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after collision with Mercedes in Bucks town
At around 10.15am on Friday (10 May) a cyclist and a white Mercedes C200 convertible were involved in a collision in Amersham.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed the cyclist was travelling north on Plantation Road from the junction of Woodside Road. It was at the junction of Blackhorse Crescent that the two parties crashed.
The police force has confirmed that the cyclist suffered ‘serious injuries’. He is a 64-year-old male and remains in hospital at this time. Thames Valley Police has stated that he suffered a a punctured lung, fractured ribs, and grazing as a result of the crash.
PC Alistair Bennett of the Roads Policing Unit said: “I’m appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision to please contact Thames Valley Police, particularly if you have dash-cam that has captured the collision.
“You can get in touch by making a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43240216527.
“I am particularly looking to speak to the driver of a blue car that was near to the junction at the time of the collision, as I believe they may have witnessed the incident.
“This vehicle is described as a blue ‘box square’ style vehicle. I would urge this driver to contact us as you may have vital information to assist this investigation.”