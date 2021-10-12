Cyclist hospitalised after colliding with van outside Aylesbury school

A cyclist was rushed to hospital this afternoon (October 12), after being involved in a collision with a van outside a school in Aylesbury.

Just before noon, a cyclist was hit by a vehicle on the road outside Aylesbury Vale Academy Secondary School.

A South Central Ambulance spokesperson confirmed the man, who required medical treatment, has suffered injuries but they are not life threatening.

South Central Ambulance

The spokesperson said: "We sent to the scene an ambulance crew who were assessing and treating one patient for non life threatening injuries. The patient was assessed and treated at the scene by our crew and was taken onto Stoke Mandeville Hospital."

Witness reports state that onlookers rushed towards the secondary school in search of someone with medical training.

Before the emergency services arrived on the scene, PE teachers were sent to check on the man lying in the middle of the road, an Aylesbury Vale student told The Bucks Herald.

School staff used a medical kit to assess and protect the man before the paramedics' fast arrival on the scene.

Thames Valley Police officers also arrived to provide assistance and make the area safe.