Cyclist badly hurt in Haddenham collision left to crawl from hedge

A badly injured cyclist from Aylesbury has told how he was forced to crawl from a hedge after being hit by a car which failed to stop.

The accident happened in Lower Road, Haddenham, when the 36-year-old man involved was hit from behind by a car and thrown into a hedge.

The dad of five suffered a broken leg in two places and now Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses after a white car involved did not stop at the scene. It is believed that other vehicles were behind it at the time of the collision.

The incident happened on Wednesday, January 31, at about 3.50pm as the cyclist was making his way to work, a journey he has made for 10 years.

The cyclist, who asked not to be named, said he knew the road well and there were no cars coming in the opposite direction.

He said: “I just remember a bang and it felt like someone had hit me with a sldegehammer. I hit the road and was rolling, and went into the hedge. I knew I was in trouble and felt dazed.”

He managed to crawl from the hedge and call an ambulance, and then passers-by came to help him.

He was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital and will need more treatment to discover the extent of his leg injuries.

The cyclist added: “I would like to thank the two people who stopped and put a blanket over me.”

PC Nigel Rosier, of the Joint Operations Unit for roads policing, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision, the vehicle or cyclist involved, or has any information that could help our investigation, including dash cam footage. We would like to make contact the driver involved in the collision as they failed to stop at the scene.

“If you have any information which relates to this investigation please contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 947 (31/1).

Anyone with any information about the collision can contact PC Rosier via the Thames Valley Police’s non-emergency number, 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.