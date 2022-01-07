Cutting-edge furniture factory near Aylesbury to be featured on BBC television programme starring Gregg Wallace

A cutting edge factory near Aylesbury is set to be featured on a BBC television show, hosted by Gregg Wallace, next week.

The Ercol Factory in Princes Risborough will be showcased on 'Inside the Factory' which airs on Wednesday (January 12) at 9pm on BBC Two.

Each week, Gregg and co-presenter, Cherry Healey, go behind the scenes at some of the biggest factories in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ercol Factory in Princes Risborough

Historian Ruth Goodman also passes on her expertise, during the hour long educational, reality show, which is now in its sixth season.

The Princes Risborough factory has been making furniture since the 19th century, the site covers 160,000 square feet.

Gregg was sent on assignment to see the cutting-edge furniture making that takes place in action.

Specifically, the MasterChef icon was shown how workers develop one of ercol's best-sellers, the Windsor chair.

The best-selling Windsor Chair from ercol

A BBC spokesperson said: "Starting life as ash trees from European woodlands, they're cut, drilled, steamed, curved and sanded until they're ready for delivery to shops and homes."

Ercol uses elm, European ash, beech, oak and walnut from naturally regenerative forests to create its furniture.

Beyond its chairs, ercol produces cabinets, beds, upholstery, and larger pieces of furniture such as beds.

The award-winning company also claims to use over 100 different fabrics for its products, sourcing items from mills in Italy and Belgium.

Also featured on Wednesday's show will be effects sitting too much has on people's bodies.

Chelsea will cover that conundrum, as well as visiting Rushmore Estate in Wiltshire, which operates as a sustainable woodland area.

Closing out the show will be Ruth's look at how the Blitz is still influencing the designs we buy today.

She has also prepared a special look at how a humble British carpenter went on to make the most expensive piece of furniture ever sold.