"You were too good to be true" - Harper family pay tribute to murdered PC Andrew Harper

The mother and brother of PC Andrew Harper, who was murdered in the line of Duty have penned a heartbreaking tribute to him.

Andrew’s mum Debbie, said: “We are devastated and bereft but as Andrew always lived with dignity, honour and calmness, we intend to grieve in this way. “

“A big part of me has gone with you, I cannot imagine our lives going forward but we will do so with Andrew in our hearts.”

His father Phil, said: “You would always put yourself forward to look after the people around you, and would always see the good in others.

“You always made us laugh, always bringing tears of happiness to our eyes.”

Andrew’s brother Sean, said: “We all love you so much, I promise you will never be forgotten, and I promise that I will do my best to try to make you as proud of me as I am of you.”

His sister Aimee, said: “It takes my breath away every time the realisation sets in that I never get to see you again. But we were so, so lucky to all be together for the wedding which was perfect, you always brought us together.

Andrew's brother, Sean wrote:

"It saddens me that I have to tell you how much you meant to me in this way, but I just hope that you knew all along.

"You were there for me from the start, back when we were two scruffy kids discovering what it means to grow up. I always looked up to you, and you shaped me into who I am today. It's no coincidence that every one of your interests quickly became mine.

"You were there for me when I needed you, or when I just wanted to spend time with you, and you always had my back.

"Anyone who knew you will agree that the tributes and kind words being left by so many, which we are so grateful for, are not being said only now that you have left us,

"I think you really were too good to be true.

"I'm praying that one day I am going to wake up and see you, that I will hear your voice and you will tell me you are alright. I will tell you that you are the best brother and will ask if I ever told you that I love you.

"It was only weeks ago that I was writing your Best Man's speech, but I am so grateful that we were all able to spend the perfect day together, as you married the love of your life, my new sister. I have so much to thank you for, more than I could ever put into words, and I just hope that you can see how much you are loved by everyone around you.

"You were the funniest, bravest, most compassionate person I've ever known, and it is such an honour and a privilege to be able to call you my big brother.

"I take solace in how much you have brought us all together so strongly, and I thank you again for the wonderful family you introduced us to, who I will forever more call my own family.

"One day we'll walk Ralph again, and then you can make the beef nachos whilst I get the PS1 ready.

"We all love you so much, I promise you will never be forgotten, and I promise that I will do my best to try to make you as proud of me as I am of you.

"You will always be our hero, my brother and best friend. I miss you big guy."

A minutes silence was held earlier today across all of Thames Valley Police's stations.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Harper family at this time.