Wycombe man jailed for his part in drug dealing in Aylesbury

A High Wycombe man has been jailed for more than two and a half years after dealing drugs in Aylesbury.

Zubair Ali, of Rowcliff Road in High Wycombe was identified as being part of a drug deal in the Pluto Way area of Aylesbury in April this year.

The 27-year-old was jailed for two years and nine months after pleading guilty to possessing heroin and cocaine with the intent to supply.

After arresting Ali, police searched his car and found a wrap of cocaine, an empty metal container and £160 in cash on his person.

After further searches near to where his car was parked, police found a gap in the fence from where they recovered a container, identical to the one in the car, alongside several wraps of drugs.

Investigating officer PC Burridge, said: “It is clear that Ali was dealing drugs in Aylesbury for his own financial gain, and he has rightly been imprisoned.

“The evidence gathered as part of the investigation meant that Ali had no option but to plead guilty.

“We will not tolerate drug dealing within Aylesbury or the Thames Valley and we will pursue those who think it is right to make a profit on what is essentially preying on the misfortune and vulnerabilities of other.”