Woman who was wanted in connection to fatal road collision turns herself in at Aylesbury Police Station
Thames Valley Police arrested a 35-year-old woman last night.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 1:06 pm
A woman has been arrested after failing to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court facing charges relating to a fatal road traffic collision.
Officers cuffed the woman yesterday (15 September) after she turned herself in at Aylesbury Police Station.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said, a 35-year-old from Derby turned herself in after a police search for her whereabouts.
Police confirmed the arrest this morning.