Woman repeatedly kicked in the head during vicious assault while walking her dog in Tring

A woman was repeatedly kicked in the head during a vicious assault while out walking her dog in Tring.

Detectives are investigating the serious assault and are appealing for information and witnesses.

It happened in the park off Miswell Lane at 6.45am on Thursday 22 July.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was walking her dog in the park when a man was verbally aggressive towards her pet.

The victim retrieved her dog and went to walk away when the suspect kicked her to the head, causing her to fall to the ground.

He then continued to kick the victim in the head repeatedly before getting on his bike and cycling towards the Miswell Lane entrance to the park.

Several members of the public came to the victim’s aid and phoned police.

Detective Constable Natasha Gibbings, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “The victim has been left understandably shaken after the attack, which resulted in facial injuries that required hospital treatment. We’re following several lines of enquiry and have already made an arrest in connection with the incident.

“We have also spoken to a number of witnesses who were in the park at the time of the offence, but would now like to extend our appeal to the wider community and ask anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible.”

If you have information, you can email Detective Constable Chris Holding at [email protected], report information online at herts.police.uk/report, talk to one of our Force Communication Room operators via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/55824/21.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

You can use our community voice platform ‘echo’ to let us know what you think we should be prioritising in your area. Your feedback will help towards shaping our local policing priorities, initiatives and campaigns. Visit bit.ly/police-dacorum and tell us what you think.