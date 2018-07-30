Woman left with friction burn after man rips item of clothing off her during argument outside Aylesbury garage

Police are appealing for information after an incident in Aylesbury on Sunday July 22 in which a woman sustained a friction burn.

It happened between 9.30pm and 9.50pm after a man and a woman had an argument on Bicester Road, Aylesbury, in the layby just beyond the Hop Pole pub and the Apple Tree petrol garage.

They were stood beside a grey Audi A3 and a silver BMW 5 series.

During the argument the man ripped an item of clothing off the woman causing a friction burn.

Officers would like to speak to four men who passed the scene and spoke to the woman.

Investigating officer PC Lauren Wainwright said: “I believe that these four men who passed the incident may have vital information that will help with my investigation.

“I urge them to get in touch online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report quoting 43180224145, or by calling 101 or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”