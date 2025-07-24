Woman jailed for entering homes in Aylesbury and trying to con vulnerable residents

A woman has been sent to jail for entering homes in Aylesbury without permission and trying to scam vulnerable people living in town.

At High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Giuseppina Rossetti, 44, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison.

High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court heard that Rossetti had breached a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which had previously been agreed with the authorities.

At the hearing she was also given a fine of £187, and was subject to a recall to prison by the probation service, for not abiding by her licensing conditions.

She admitted to five counts of breaching the order, as well as a charge of harassment and criminal damage.

Her convictions relate to incidents which took place in Aylesbury this month. She was seen begging, going into people’s driveways, private gardens, and houses without permission. She was also spotted trying to access people’s vehicles.

Thames Valley Police says she was targeting elderly and vulnerable residents with the aim of exploiting them financially.

She was arrested on Monday and charged the same day, Thames Valley Police has revealed.

Investigating officer PC Elliot Jones, of Aylesbury West Neighbourhood Team, said: “I am pleased Giuseppina Rossetti will serve a prison sentence as a result of continually breaching her CBO and targeting vulnerable members of society.”