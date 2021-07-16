Woman in 50s sentenced after using her car as a weapon and driving at man outside Tesco in Aylesbury following row

A woman in her 50s has been sentenced for driving her car at a member of the public following a row outside Tesco in Aylesbury.

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, Vivienne Stanton, aged 54, of Broadwaters Avenue, Thame, was sentenced today (July 16th) at High Wycombe Magistrates Court’ to a £369 fine and must pay a victim surcharge of £37 as well as £85 costs.

She pleaded guilty to using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence.

On 20 December 2020, the victim, a man in his 30s, was crossing the road in the car park of Tesco in Tring Road, when Stanton was in her car and failed to give way to him. She verbally challenged him about this and a loud verbal argument was had between the pair.

The victim then walked away and Stanton got back into her car where she accelerated and drove towards the victim who had to jump out of the way.

Stanton was arrested the same day and charged on 17 June 2021.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable James Lacey, of Aylesbury Force CID, said: “This incident escalated from a verbal exchange, into Stanton driving her vehicle at someone.

“Using a vehicle as a weapon or a means to intimidate someone in this manner can have absolutely devastating consequences, and it is only a matter of luck that the victim did not sustain serious injuries or worse.