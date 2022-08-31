News you can trust since 1832
Woman in 20s hospitalised with serious injuries after collision on A413 near Deep Mill Lane junction

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses

By Reporter
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 2:44 pm

A woman in her 20s has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a collision on the A413 near the Deep Mill Lane junction.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after the road traffic collision on the A413 between Missenden and Beaconsfield at around 12.40am on Monday (29/8).

Police say a red Mazda 2 was travelling along the A413 when it left the road near the junction with Deep Mill Lane.

Police appeal

The driver of the Mazda, a woman in her 20s, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Investigating officer, PC Richard Lunn of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“I’d also ask anyone with dash-cams and who was travelling along the A413 between Missenden and Beaconsfield to check any footage in case it may have captured something that may help the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43220387696.”