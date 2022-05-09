Woman escapes after being grabbed by man in village near Thame

A woman in Chinnor had to kick herself loose after a man in the back seat of a vehicle clutched onto her leg.

She was walking along the B4009 from Crowell towards Chinnor when she noticed a white estate-type car stop behind her.

Thames Valley Police state ‘a short while after’ this incident the same vehicle was spotted driving towards Chinnor.

Police want dashcam footage from yesterday

Inspector Tom Xavier, based at Abingdon police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to please come forward.

“I am aware this incident may cause concern in the community but we believe there is no wider threat to the public at this time.

“I am also aware of a report about this incident circulating on social media and I would like to reassure the community that we are investigating it robustly as we take all reports of this kind seriously.

“Anyone who saw three eastern European men acting suspiciously or a white Skoda Octavia being driven suspiciously in the Chinnor and Crowell area this morning should please get in touch with us.

“If you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220198327.