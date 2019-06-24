Woman dragged to the floor by her hair in 'queue-jump' attack at Aylesbury kebab store

The assault happened at around 2.30am on Sunday June 16 at JFC Kebab Shop in Kingsbury Square, Aylesbury.

A 29-year-old woman was in the kebab shop when she asked two women if they were in the queue.

Police library image

When the pair did not answer, the woman moved forward.

Police say the two women then began verbally abusing the victim and assaulted her by dragging her to the floor by her hair.

The victim sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

The two women are described as being very similar in appearance, both around 5ft 2ins tall with long jet black hair, fake tan and heavy make-up.

One woman was wearing red trousers and a leopard print top and the second was wearing a bright green vest top.

Anyone who recognises the description either woman or witnessed the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 43190180832.

Alternatively reports can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.