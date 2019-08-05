Woman dies in Aylesbury Upper Hundreds Car Park on Saturday

Police cordoned off several streets in Aylesbury, including the Upper Hundreds Car park on Saturday after 'concerns for a female's welfare' on Saturday morning.

The A418, Railway Street and Hale Street were all cordoned off on Saturday after a 'isolated incident'.

Unfortunately Thames Valley Police confirmed that a woman had died, with the death being treated as 'unexplained'.

A Statement released by Thames Valley Police said: Thames Valley Police officers were called on Saturday (3/8) at about 10.40am following reports of a fear for welfare incident involving a woman in Upper Hundreds, Aylesbury.

"Officers attended the scene along with other emergency services.

"Shortly after emergency services arrived, the woman was sadly declared dead at the scene.

"Her next of kin has been informed.

"The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."

Police said at the time there was 'no risk to the public'.

Aylesbury Vale District Council confirmed that the Upper hundreds Car park re-opened this morning following closure over the weekend while police investigations took place.