Woman convicted of the manslaughter of her five-week-old baby in village near Buckingham and Milton Keynes

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a woman has been convicted of manslaughter of her five-week-old son in a village near Buckingham and Milton Keynes.

Just after 3pm on Friday 5 June 2020, South Central Ambulance Service received a 999 call regarding the cardiac arrest of a baby at Whitfield Road in Biddlesden, Bucks.

The baby, five-week-old Archie Jacobs, was taken to hospital, where he sadly died.

In the courts

A post mortem found that the cause of Archie’s death was acute paracetamol toxicity.

Archie’s mother, Ellie Jacobs, aged 19, now of Moor Road, Rushden, Northamptonshire, was arrested in connection with the death in October 2022 and charged with murder on 27 October last year.

Yesterday (9/5) at Luton Crown Court Ellie Jacobs pleaded guilty to the manslaughter by unlawful act of Archie Jacobs and child cruelty, which Thames Valley Police have accepted.

Ellie Jacobs is due to be sentenced at the same court on 24 May.

Detective Chief Inspector, Will Crowther of the Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a very sad case, where a five-week-old boy lost his life.

“I am pleased that Ellie Jacobs finally accepted responsibility for causing Archie’s death and for the significant injuries to Archie which he received in the days leading up to his death.

“I am hoping this guilty plea will help the rest of Archie’s family move forward following these tragic circumstances.”