Woman concussed after tennis ball hits her on the head in assault in Bicester

Police have released CCTV images of a person officers wish to speak to as they investigate the incident, which took place at Tesco in Lakeview Drive.

At about 5.30pm on April 20, a woman in her 20s was shopping in Tesco when a man allegedly kicked a tennis ball, which hit her on the head.

The victim suffered concussion as a result and required treatment at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police want to talk to this person

She has since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Phil Morris, from Banbury police station, said: “I am releasing these images as I believe the person pictured in the image may have important information that can assist me with this investigation.

“I am appealing for this individual to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43220170901.

“If you know who the person is, please also get in touch, either by calling or by making a report online.”