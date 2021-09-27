Woman charged with assault after Aylesbury High Street brawl left man with facial injuries at the weekend

A woman has been charged with two counts of assault in connection to an altercation on Aylesbury High Street this Saturday (25 September).

This morning (27 September), Thames Valley Police has confirmed that Monique Parsons, 32, of Florey Gardens in Aylesbury will be tried.

She faces one count of wounding with intent and one count of assault by beating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man and woman were assaulted on Aylesbury High Street on 25 September

The incident happened when a man and woman were assaulted outside McDonald's on Aylesbury High Street.

After the scrap, the man suffered significant facial injuries but the woman did not suffer any injuries.