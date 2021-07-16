Woman approached from behind and sexually assaulted in rural Chiltern woodlands

Police are investigating after a man approached a woman from behind and pinched her back side in Watlington.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the sexual assault.

At around 5.30pm on Wednesday, July 7, a woman was assaulted while walking in rural woodland between the B4009 near Lewknor and Aston Hill in Watlington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police stock image

Whilst walking, the victim heard footsteps behind her. When she looked behind her, she saw a man approaching her.

There was then a verbal altercation between the victim and the offender.

The victim turned away from the offender to walk away from him.

At that point, she felt a pinch on her backside, over her clothing. She turned back towards the male and pushed him away from her.

The offender did not say anything else and did not follow the victim who walked the rest of the footpath and exited at the Aston Rowant Nature Reserve Office.

Thankfully, she did not sustain any injuries.

Officers would like to speak to a man that was in the area at the time.

He is described as white skinned, approximately 5ft 3ins tall, slim with short dark hair.

He was wearing ear piercings at the time of the incident and had stubble facial hair.

He was also wearing red shorts, a black shirt with writing on it and trainers. He is believed to have tattoos on one or both arms and was on his own at the time.

Investigating officer PC Daniel Mitchell of the Incident & Crime Response Team based at Abingdon police station said: “Thames Valley Police takes any form of violence against women and girls extremely seriously, and we are investigating this report of sexual assault thoroughly.

“If you saw or heard the incident, please contact us. If you have any information or recognise the description of the man we would like to speak to, please call police on 101 and quote reference number 43210300663.