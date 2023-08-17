News you can trust since 1832
Woman and man in critical condition after collision involving Lexus and Ford Focus near Buckingham

A man and woman remain in hospital following the crash
By James Lowson
Published 17th Aug 2023, 17:16 BST

Two drivers sustained critical injuries as a result of a collision near Buckingham.

A red Ford Focus and a silver Lexus IS200 were involved in the collision on the A422 Stratford Road between Buckingham and Thornton, near the junction for Maids Moreton, at 6.45pm yesterday (16 August).

Both drivers, a woman in her 50s in the Ford and a man in his 20s in the Lexus, sustained serious injuries and remain at the John Radcliffe Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Both drivers were rushed to hospitalBoth drivers were rushed to hospital
Thames Valley Police confirmed the motorists were in a stable condition and that no arrests have been made in connection to the crash, this afternoon (17 August).

PC Thomas Walker, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this collision, whereby a man and a woman have sustained serious injuries, to please come forward.

“We would also like to know if anyone has any dash cam footage of the incident or the moments beforehand and to send it to us if you do.

“Anyone who can help should call 101 or by making a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230366926.”