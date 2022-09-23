Woman admits to fraudulently stealing over £600,000 from employers at Aylesbury court

Angela Puttick, 61, of Maesteg, Bridgend, pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by abuse of position at Aylesbury Crown Court.

She returned to the Aylesbury court for sentencing on Wednesday (21 September), the 61-year-old faces a three-year and four months jail term.

Angela Puttick

For more than two years Puttick was stealing from the technology company she worked for from June 2016 to September 2018.

Puttick used her employer’s accounts to make a number of purchases while working for them as an accounts clerk.

Puttick duplicated invoices and changed the bank account details from the employers to her own.

The total of money fraudulently transferred by Puttick was £675,180.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Kathryn Neilson, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This case is unusual in that the way the offence of fraud committed, was both bold and brazen, mostly under the eyes of her employers from who she fraudulently obtained the money, for entirely her own gain.

“Puttick was ultimately employed in a position of trust and confidence and betrayed this at an extraordinary level.