Woman, 18, loses child to social services after alleged drugs bust in Aylesbury

Two arrests were made in the area

A young child has been put into social care after her guardian was arrested and is suspected of dealing drugs.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that an 18-year-old woman was arrested in Aylesbury yesterday in connection with the alleged supply of drugs.

The woman from Aylesbury, and a 17-year-old boy from London, were both arrested in Hampden Garden just after 4pm on Tuesday.

They are both believed to be involved in the supply of class A and class B drugs.

Thames Valley Police states they are both suspected of possession with the intent to supply crack cocaine, heroin, and cannabis. The police force adds that the woman is also suspected of neglecting a child in a way that is likely to cause unnecessary suffering.

She has been released on bail, but remains under investigation for the four offences. Thames Valley Police adds that the boy remains remanded in custody.

In connection with the incident, a one-year-old girl was escorted by police officers into the social services care system.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police added: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”