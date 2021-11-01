Witness appeal after man is hit over the head with a weapon in nearby Bicester

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was hit over the head multiple times in an attack in Bicester.

Between 3.15pm and 4.15pm on Saturday, October 30, the victim, aged in his 30s, was in the car park of Rebound Revolution on Talisman Road with a friend.

They were approached by a man who pushed the victim, hit him over the head with a weapon multiple times and pulled his jacket over his head.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are looking for witnesses to this assault

The victim managed to get away and run back to the venue.

The offender got into a nearby car which then drove away.

The car is described as a black Mercedes C350 with the partial registration of SL61.

The offender is described as a skinny white man in his late 30s, about 5ft 9in tall, with a short, dark beard.

He was wearing a black hooded jacket that was zipped up, with black jeans and black trainers.

He spoke to the victim in Russian.

Investigating officer, Det Con Oliver Harrison, from Banbury Police Station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident and anyone who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“I’d also appeal to anyone who was in the car park of the venue around that time and have dash-cams to review any footage in case it has captured something that could assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make a report online quoting reference 43210490168.