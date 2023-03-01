Where traffic enforcement cameras will be used in Aylesbury and Buckingham as Bucks Council looks to fine law-breaking drivers
ANPR cameras will go live in the first three locations in Bucks this week
Bucks Council has begun installing roadside cameras across the county, to ensure motorists comply with Moving Traffic Offences (MTOs) and improve road safety.
Moving Traffic Offences are actions taken by drivers that break the rules of the road. Examples include driving through a ‘No Entry’ sign, making banned turns, entering a yellow box junction when the exit isn’t clear and driving on routes that are for buses and taxis only.
Bucks Council is one of the first local authorities outside London to have been granted powers to enforce MTOs, and ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras will go live in the first three locations this week:
Buckingham – High Street at the junction with Moreton Road A413 (running parallel to A422) - No entry
High Wycombe – Castle Street - No entry except for buses
High Wycombe – Corporation Street - Prohibition of vehicles except buses and taxis (Hackney carriages only)
Cameras are being installed at the following 11 locations later this month:
Amersham – Gore Hill - No right turn out of Fieldway onto Gore Hill
Amersham – Whielden Lane A404 - No right turn into Whielden Street
Amersham – Amersham Road (A413) junction with Pipers Wood - No U-turn
Aylesbury – Mandeville Road - No right turn into private road (back of Asda near hospital)
Buckingham – Well Street - Environmental weight restriction - Prohibition of goods vehicles exceeding 7.5 T
Chalfont St Peter – Oval Way outside Thorpe House School - School keep clear
Chesham – High Street - Pedestrian zone - Prohibition of motor vehicles except loading for commercial vehicles
Gerrards Cross – Packhorse Road junction with Station Road - Box junction
High Wycombe – Hamilton Road outside The Royal Grammar School - School keep clear
High Wycombe – Marlow Hill junction with School Close - Box junction
Wexham – Uxbridge Road at the junction with Black Park Road - No U-turn
The new powers will enforce areas where existing restrictions are already in place. Additional signage will be put in place to give warning of the cameras.
During the first six months, motorists caught contravening the rules will be sent a warning letter for their first offence. If they are caught again, they will receive a penalty charge notice (PCN).
After the initial six months, all offenders will immediately be subject to a PCN. Funds generated from penalty charge notices will be used only for specific measures including highway repairs, public transport provision and other environmental projects.
Bucks Council cabinet member for transport, Steven Broadbent, said: “The installation of these cameras is great news for Bucks. They will help reinforce the rules of the road, keep traffic moving and make all road users safer.
"And these 14 locations are only the start – people will soon be able to suggest further locations that would benefit from enforcement cameras.
“Enforcing Moving Traffic Orders has many additional benefits for our environment which we are also keen to achieve in line with our Climate Change and Air Quality Strategy.
"Better flowing traffic leads to less air pollution, and safer roads can encourage people to switch from cars to more sustainable forms of transport like cycling or public transport, which has multiple benefits for everyone.”