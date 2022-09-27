'We're coming for you' Buckingham graffiti vandals warned

Thames Valley Police are investigating a spate of criminal damage in and around Buckingham, and have been provided with some ‘very clear’ CCTV footage.

Graffiti tags have been appearing at Buckingham hotspots including the children’s play areas in Bourton and Chandos Park, public toilets and town centre facilities.

Buckingham Town Council has a dedicated but small team of green spaces workers who are responsible for maintaining the town’s parks and council-owned buildings.

Grafitti in Buckingham

Advertisement

But they are having to spend a disproportionate amount of their time removing spray paint from around Buckingham.

In the last few weeks, the Greenspaces Team have spent more than 25 hours tackling the increasing amount of graffiti across the town.

Sgt Kuttner, from Thames Valley Police, said: “Thames Valley Police are currently investigating a number of reports of criminal damage in and around Buckingham.

"We have been provided with very clear CCTV footage of the offenders and are in the process of compiling all of the evidence and identifying those involved.

Advertisement

Play parks in Buckingham have been targeted

"Rest assured, we are progressing these reports and those that are identified as being responsible can expect a visit from us.”

And Buckingham Town Council has suggested a more useful outlet for anyone wishing to hone their artistic skills.