Watches stolen from home in Ivinghoe Aston

Police are investigating after three watches and a ring were stolen from a property in Ivinghoe Aston.

The incident happened between 7am and 4pm on Thursday April 26 when offenders forced open the rear kitchen window of a house.

Two of the watches stolen during a burglary in Ivinghoe Aston

They searched the premises and stole property including a Breitling watch, a Michael Kors watch, a third watch and a diamond ring.

Investigating officer PC James Lacey said: “I am releasing pictures of the stolen watches as they are quite distinctive.

“It’s likely that they will be offered for sale somewhere, so please call me if you have any information.

“A small red car was also seen in the area that morning, so I would like to track down this vehicle as the occupants might have vital information regarding this burglary.”

If you have any information you can contact PC Lacey on the police enquiry centre number 101 - quoting reference number 43180125597.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.