WATCH: The moment a routine inspection landed Aylesbury's ASM recycling depot with a whopping £650k fine

A recycling firm has been fined £650,000 after an inspector recorded dangerous working practices at its site in Aylesbury.

Inspector Emma Page from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) visited ASM Metal Recycling’s depot on Griffin Lane in August 2023, and filmed evidence of a failure to segregate moving vehicles from pedestrians, while waste was being manually sorted.

The inspector’s videos show three pedestrian workers wearing yellow hi-vis sleeveless jackets, sorting waste in the yard in close proximity to three 360 grab excavators operating behind them.

As they continue to sort the waste by hand, a red HGV skip lorry pulls forwards and reverses towards and past them.

ASM Metal Recycling Limited has been fined after dangerous working practices were observed at its depot in Aylesbury

At this point, two of the workers have their backs towards the still reversing HGV.

The HSE say the footage shows that no measures, such as barriers, have been put in place to prevent the reversing vehicle coming into contact with, and potentially causing injury to the workers.

A further investigation revealed that ASM Metal Recycling Limited had previously identified the risks of a pedestrian and vehicle collision, but had failed to implement measures to mitigate this, putting workers at risk.

Enforcement notices had previously been served against the company by the HSE on four occasions, while two Notification of Contravention letters had also been sent to ASM Metal Recycling.

At a hearing at Oxford Magistrates Court on October 22, ASM Metal Recycling Limited, based at 55 Station Road in Beaconsfield, pleaded guilty to breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The company was fined £650,000 and was ordered to pay £5,885 in costs.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Emma Page said: “The scrap and metal recycling industry has consistently had a poor fatal incident rate for many years.

“The most serious risk associated with manually sorting waste is a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

“On average, there are around five fatalities each year in the waste industry, with nearly half of these relating to being struck by a moving vehicle.

“Incidents happen because working practices have failed to achieve effective segregation of moving vehicles from pedestrians.

“During my inspection it was clear that this was the case at ASM Metal Recycling’s Griffin Lane premises in Aylesbury, and the fact we had previously identified these areas of concern but they were not acted upon resulted in HSE’s prosecution of the company.”