WATCH: Police release footage from investigation into Bucks horsebox thefts as four men are sentenced

Thames Valley Police’s Rural Crime Taskforce has released footage from its investigation into numerous horsebox thefts in Bucks and beyond after four men were brought to justice.

Police have published video showing the thefts, transportation, the horseboxes being prepared for sale and drone footage from the investigation as they still hunt one man in connection with the case, who they believe has left the country.

Thefts of horseboxes and a plant trailer took place in the Bucks villages of Westbury, Turweston and Radnage as well as in Oxfordshire and Warwickshire.

A horsebox that had been stolen from Haddenham four years ago was also recovered in the investigation.

William Stoke Senior on left and James Maughan. Photo: TVP

William Stokes Senior, aged 50, of Nine Mile Ride, Wokingham, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

A jury unanimously found Stokes Senior guilty of one count of conspiracy to steal and four counts of possessing criminal property at the same court on 11 April, following a two-week trial.

James Maughan, aged 63, of Middle Ground, Wheatley – eight miles from nearby Thame – was sentenced to two years and two months in prison.

Maughan pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to steal on 1 April, on what would have been the first day of his trial.

William Stokes Junior, aged 26, of Nine Mile Ride, Wokingham, was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison, suspended for two years. He was sentenced to complete 240 hours of unpaid work.

Stokes Junior pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to steal and five counts of possessing criminal property at the same court on 1 April, on what would have been the first day of his trial.

Ameet Saroay, aged 43, of Florence Road, Southall, London, was sentenced to a one-year community order and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

Saroay pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to steal at the same court on 1 April, on what would have been the first day of his trial.

The defendants were all sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Thursday 3 July.

The jury also unanimously found Sami Nafa, aged 32, of Kew Bridge Road, Brentford, London, guilty of one count of conspiracy to steal, in his absence as he has left the country. Nafa is yet to be sentenced as he failed to attend the sentencing hearing. Nafa is wanted for failing to appear at court.

The jury found William Harris, aged 27, of Farnham Road, Petersfield, Hampshire, not guilty of one count each of conspiracy to steal and receiving stolen goods.

Maughan stole several horseboxes from rural locations in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, as well one in Warwickshire, between 3 September and 25 November 2021. Maughan then transported them to the Stokes’ home address in Wokingham.

Saroay helped Maughan on two occasions, and Nafa on one occasion.

Once the horseboxes had been delivered, the Stokes’ prepped them for sale and moved them on as quickly as possible.

The first theft was in Oxhill, Warwickshire, when two horseboxes were stolen in the early hours of 21 November 2021 and towed to the Stokes’ home address in stolen vans displaying false plates.

The second theft was in the villages of Westbury and Turweston, Buckinghamshire, in the early hours of the following day. Two horseboxes and a plant trailer were stolen and towed to the Stokes’ home address.

The third theft was in Radnage, Buckinghamshire, three days later, when two horseboxes were stolen and again towed to the Stokes’ home address.

The items were located by the owners after being advertised online for sale. Rural Crime Taskforce officers identified the location they were being stored and found the items by use of a drone, along with a third stolen horsebox from North Newington, Oxfordshire.

Officers executed a warrant at the Stokes’ home address on 26 November 2021 and recovered one of the horseboxes from Oxhill, the plant trailer from Westbury and the two horseboxes from Radnage, as well as a stolen caravan from Fenny Compton, Warwickshire, and a livestock trailer from Bardney, Lincolnshire.

On 22 December 2021, officers recovered a toilet block stolen in Derbyshire in 2019.

On 3 February 2022, officers stopped Stokes Junior’s vehicle the A34 near Abingdon. The vehicle was towing a horsebox that had been stolen from Haddenham, Buckinghamshire, in September 2021.

All defendants were charged by postal requisition on 2 January last year.

Investigating officer PC Daniel Smith, of the Rural Crime Taskforce, said: “For three years, we have been investigating these criminals who have been plaguing rural areas of the Thames Valley and other counties.

“I am delighted they have been brought to justice for their spree of rural criminality across the country, which has had a big impact on countryside landowners and others.

“We will never tolerate this offending and we will always work with our partners, both within and outside policing, to continue to make the Thames Valley a hostile area for rural crime.

“We are also appealing for help to find Sami Nafa, who is wanted to failing to appear at court having left the country. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43210527868.”