Watch: Murderer who stabbed wife to death is arrested in Aylesbury ahead of receiving life sentence

West Yorkshire Police has released footage of a murderer being arrested in Aylesbury, days after he killed his estranged wife.

Habibur Masum, now aged 27, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 28 years at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday.

Last month, Masum of Leamington Avenue, Burnley, was found guilty of stabbing his wife Kulsuma Akter to death in Bradford.

Following the murderer’s sentencing, West Yorkshire Police has released a video on YouTube, which can be viewed here, showing how police were able to catch the killer after he fled from Bradford to Aylesbury on the other side of the country.

Within the police force’s explainer, Masum can be seen getting handcuffed outside the ASDA in Stoke Mandeville in the early hours of April 9, 2024. Armed officers intercepted Masum in the supermarket car park.

It has been revealed that a national manhunt was launched by the police after forces had reason to believe Masum had left the Bradford area on public transport.

Kulsuma died in hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds during that attack which took place in Westgate Bradford, West Yorkshire Police confirmed. Bradford Crown Court heard that despite the best efforts of emergency responders, and being assisted by members of the public, she died in hospital.

It was confirmed that Kulsuma was repeatedly stabbed in the neck with a kitchen knife while she was pushing around her child with Masum in Bradford city centre.

Kulsuma’s family said in a statement: “Kulsuma was a much-loved daughter, sister, aunt and mother. Her loss has left a gaping hole in the lives of all her family and friends. We have been left with a profound sense of emptiness and a deep and painful void in our lives. She was a loving, caring and kind soul with a generous nature and touched the lives of everyone she came into contact with. As a family we miss her beautiful smile which would light up any room she entered. We will miss her humour, her kindness and her love.

“We will never forgive the monster who took Kulsuma from us and we do not wish to utter his name. It does not deserve to be mentioned. The monster who savagely took Kulsuma from not only us, but also from her baby son. He will never know her beauty and her kindness. He will never know his mother, other than the memories we as a family will share with him as he grows. He is the only light in all this darkness and Kulsuma radiates throughout him.

“Although we are grateful for the judicial process that found him guilty of this crime and for the sentence he has received today, no amount of time in prison will change the life sentence he has inflicted upon us all. No family should have to endure the pain and heartache we have had to endure since he took Kulsuma’s life so horrifically. We can only try and keep her memory alive by continuing to love her and to remember her name.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said last month: “Kulsuma suffered a brutal attack in broad daylight whilst her baby son was in his pram.

Kulsuma Akter

“Masum carried out the murder then calmly walked away as if nothing had happened. He left the scene and made his way out of the city to try and escape justice.”

Marie Walsh of the Crown Prosecution Service added: “Habibur Masum is a violent and dangerous man who subjected his estranged wife to violence and domestic abuse causing her to flee their home to live in a safehouse in Bradford.

“Unable to accept the relationship was over, he managed to track her down and then stabbed her multiple times. This was a callous and shocking murder for which Masum has been convicted by the court.

“We hope the convictions against Masum has brought some comfort to the family and friends of Kulsuma.”