Watch moment drink driver smashes into Prime Minister's estate in Aylesbury Vale

Video footage has been released capturing the moment a drink driver collided with the gates at the Prime Minister’s residence in Aylesbury Vale.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drink driver, Matthew Wootten, who was almost three times over the legal alcohol limit, caused over £38k of damage when crashed into the barriers.

Located near to Ellesborough, Chequers has been the country home of the serving Prime Minister since 1921.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On June 25, shortly before the general election, when Rishi Sunak was Prime Minister, Matthew Wootten was driving along Missenden Road. Instead of following the bend in the road, he ‘deliberately’ steered towards Victory Gate at the entrance to the Chequers estate. Wootten made no attempt to slow down and smashed through the 80-year-old oak gates - significantly damaging them and seriously injuring himself.

The moment a driver crashes into the gates of the Prime Minister’s country house in Aylesbury Vale

Several cans of alcohol were discovered in Wootten’s car, and he was found to be almost three times over the drink drive limit with a blood alcohol reading of 221 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80mg.

Wootten pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, damaging property being reckless as to whether life is endangered, and driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit.

Wootten caused £32,641 worth of damage to the Victory Gate and £6,000 worth of damage to the bollards behind the gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday (30 October), at Reading Crown Court, Matthew Wootten, 44, of Great Kimble, was sentenced to a total of 32 months' imprisonment. He was also disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Celia Mardon, a senior crown prosecutor with CPS Thames and Chiltern, said Wootten caused £32,641 worth of damage to the Victory Gate and £6,000 worth of damage to the bollards behind the gate.

“CCTV footage showed that Wootten intentionally drove at speed towards the gates of the Chequers estate,” Mardon said.

“The strength of this evidence, along with a significantly high alcohol blood reading, gave him little choice but to admit his guilt to the charges we authorised against him.

“Not only did Wootten cause significant damage to the Victory Gate, but he could also have put the lives of others at risk with his reckless driving.”