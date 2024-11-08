A still image from dashcam footage that captured the moment a driver threw litter out of their car window in Aylesbury, resulting in a £500 fixed penalty notice

A driver in Aylesbury has become the first person to receive a £500 fixed penalty notice from Buckinghamshire Council after throwing litter out of the window of their vehicle.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on Friarage Road on September 9, with a dashcam from another vehicle capturing it on film.

The footage proved crucial as it captured the vehicle’s registration number and an image of the litter being thrown out of the driver’s side window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After investigation, the Council’s Littering Enforcement Team contacted the registered vehicle keeper, with a woman admitting to the offence.

She was offered the fixed penalty notice to discharge her liability for prosecution regarding the littering offence.

If the penalty had not been paid within 14 days, the case could have been referred on to the council’s legal team for prosecution.

Thomas Broom, Buckinghamshire Council’s cabinet member for climate change and environment said: “We take a zero-tolerance approach to litter and have more than tripled our fixed penalty notices to £500 for the offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This aligns with our "For Bucks Sake!" campaign, aimed at tackling littering issues and making everyone aware that littering of any kind is not acceptable and if we catch you, we will do everything in our power to prosecute.

“Littering from a moving vehicle doesn’t just spoil the beauty of our community, it’s a criminal offence and it will cost you.

“Let’s keep our roads clean and safe, respect the environment and avoid the penalty.”

Evidence of littering taking place in the county, for example captured by a vehicle dashcam, can be emailed to the council’s Littering Enforcement Team at [email protected].