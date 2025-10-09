Watch: Aylesbury shoplifter brazenly steals from Greggs in front of police officer
Footage captured on CCTV shows David Shurrock, 34, of Watermead, Aylesbury, taking food out of the Greggs in Aylesbury town centre without paying.
He is instantly intercepted by the police officer he had strolled past just moments ago. Thames Valley Police has uploaded the footage onto one of its Facebook pages here and the clip can also be found on the video attached to this article.
Shurrock was in the store for a matter of seconds before he is seen leaving with what appears to be a baguette or a different type of sandwich.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “While it might sound like the start of a comedy sketch, this is real life, and shoplifting is no joke.
“Retail theft affects local businesses, staff, and the community. It’s not clever, it’s not funny, and it’s definitely not worth the sausage roll. Let’s be clear: stealing is a crime, whether it’s in broad daylight or behind closed doors. And doing it in front of us? That’s just asking for trouble.
"Watch the moment unfold and remember, support your local shops, don’t steal from them.”
Thames Valley Police has not revealed what punishment Shurrock received for being caught in the act.