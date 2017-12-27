WATCH: Aylesbury Police Cadets release video giving advice on preventing burglary

As part of Thames Valley Police’s work to tackle burglary over the festive period, the Aylesbury Police Cadets have released a video with advice on how to reduce your chance of being the victim of crime.

The video is called PROTECT and has the following message and advice to homeowners:

> Personalise your valuables

> Remember to install lighting and CCTV systems

> Outdoor equipment locked away

> Timer on your lights

> Ensure valuables are hidden

> Check your house is secure before leaving

> Take the time to reduce crime.

Cadet leaders Jemma Millward-Samuel and Hannah Ransome said: “When we discussed what project the cadets wanted to work on next they decided to support their Local Policing Area’s priority to reduce burglary and reach as big an audience as possible.

“We wanted to get the cadets thinking and being creative and the idea of making a video came up and from there it took off, resulting in what I think is a really professional product.

“The storyline keeps the viewer gripped to see what happens to the boy at home when burglars enter his house.

“As the story progresses it becomes apparent that some simple steps could have been taken to make it more difficult for the offenders to get into the property and easily find valuable Christmas items to steal.

“We hope as many people as possible will take five minutes to watch it and think how they can PROTECT their property.

“It was really good fun to make but equally gets a serious message across to the public and helps our cadets to do their job of supporting the force to help make our communities safer.”