Warning over scam calls targeting Aylesbury Vale residents from people claiming to be police officers

Thames Valley Police are warning people to be vigilant after reports that residents across the Vale have received telephone calls from people claiming to be police officers.

They have claimed to be investigating a fraudulent transaction on the victim’s credit or debit cards, or a suspicious transaction on their bank account.

The offenders give a fictitious officer a name and shoulder number and in a recent report, in Aston Sandford, the resident was encouraged to dial 999 to check out their identity.

The line had been kept open by the offender, so the victim was not actually connecting to the emergency services.

In Aylesbury a victim was encouraged to go to the bank to withdraw cash and a courier later turned up to pick up the cash and bank cards.

Police are urging people to protect themselves and to spread the word particularly to the elderly or vulnerable.

Police have offered the following pieces of advice:

> Never tell anyone your PIN number

> Never give personal information or bank account details to anyone over the phone

> Never hand over your card, money or valuables to someone at the door

> Check the identity of anyone you are dealing with either in person or over the phone

If you are suspicious of an unexpected visitor to your home call the police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

If you are suspicious of an unsolicited telephone call, that you think might be fraudulent, report it to Action Fraud by dialling 0300 123 2040.