Warning issued after children trespass and start fires in private Aylesbury Vale fields

The Bucks fire service put out two fires in the area

A warning has been issued by the police in relation to suspected criminal incidents involving children.

Thames Valley Police is urging youngsters to stop starting fires after receiving reports of trespassing and deliberate blazes being started between Buckingham Rugby Club and Maids Moreton.

This afternoon the police force confirmed that activity reported on the land included trespassing, setting fires on private property, and damaging land. Thames Valley Police adds that this behaviour could amount to arson and that the suspected crimes were committed by juveniles, young people who cannot be tried in court as an adult.

It has been revealed that the emergency services had to put out two fires in the area and a police presence was required on both occasions.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “With the current hot and dry weather, the potential for fire to spread and destroy large areas of land and crops is significant and poses a considerable risk.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved and officers from the Buckingham NHPT (neighbourhood police team) will be increasing patrols in the area.”