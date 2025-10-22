Wanted man who absconded from Aylesbury Vale prison found after social media appeal

The wanted man has been located

Police officers are searching for a prisoner who has failed to return to a jail in the Aylesbury Vale area.

At around 7pm on Sunday, Osei Kuffour failed to return to HMP Springhill near Grendon Underwood.

His licence to leave was revoked by the prison’s governor and he is now considered to be unlawfully at large.

Yesterday evening Thames Valley Police launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating the prisoner.

Kuffour is 36 years old and has been described as being around five foot five inches tall and of a stocky build. Thames Valley Police revealed he was last seen wearing dark tracksuit bottoms or jeans and a black jacket.

The police force also disclosed that Kuffour is known to frequent the Ilford area of London.

Detective Inspector Mark Hill said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Osei Kuffour, who is unlawfully at large after not returning to HMP Springhill.

“If you see Kuffour, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you have any information as to where Kuffour may be, please call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43250534171.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”