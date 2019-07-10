Wanted man found hiding in transit van in illegal Whaddon encampment

Thames Valley Police officers found a Scottish fugitive at law after swooping on an illegal campment in Whaddon near Buckinghamshire.

Officers from the Buckingham neighbourhood team attended a report of an unauthorised encampment near to Whaddon village in the Buckingham District this morning.

But they found more than they bargained for, as they discovered a Scottish fugitive stowed away in the back of a Ford Transit Van.

A statement from TVP said: "We are working with the Local Authority as this is on highway land and there is a large amount of suspected fly-tipping in the locality.

"The team also located a 41 year old male hiding in the back of a Ford Transit van.

"He was promptly arrested on suspicion of being wanted for a number of offences in Scotland.

"His vehicle was also seized believed to be involved in crime.

"Investigations [are] ongoing at this time, however please do not be alarmed if there is an increased policing presence in the Whaddon locality."

