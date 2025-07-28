Wanted inmate with 'mum' tattoo escapes Aylesbury Vale prison and could be in Milton Keynes

Lee Mellenger is a wanted man

A man has escaped from a prison in the Aylesbury Vale area and could be in Milton Keynes, Thames Valley Police confirmed.

Today at around 7:15am, Lee Mellenger escaped from HMP Springhill in Edgcott, near Grendon Underwood. He was jailed for robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Thames Valley Police adds that Mellenger is 27, around five foot seven inches tall, and of slim build. The police force also confirmed that he has a ‘MUM’ tattoo on his left hand and a cross tattoo on his right leg. When last sighted, he was wearing a light blue/grey tracksuit, black trainers and a grey/green puffer jacket with a fur hood.

Thames Valley Police also revealed that the inmate has links to the Milton Keynes and Birmingham area.

Investigating officer Police Staff Investigator Evelina Kersyte, of the Prison Crime Team, said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Lee Mellenger, who is unlawfully at large after escaping HMP Springhill.

“If you see Mellenger, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you have any information as to where Mellenger may be, please call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43250380800.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”