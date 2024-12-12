A woman living in an Aylesbury Vale village has been received a suspended jail sentence for setting fire to the block of flats she lives in.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carly Williams, aged 39, of Sharp’s Close, in Waddesdon, was given a suspended jail sentence of up to one year and 10 months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (6 December).

Her conviction related to an incident on 8 August when she accused another individual of setting fire to the block of flats she resided in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Thames Valley Police investigation revealed that this was a lie and Williams was in fact the person who started the fire.

Carly Williams

Aylesbury Crown Court heard that the entire building had to be evacuated and the flats were emptied without any residents sustaining injuries.

Williams was arrested on 9 August, and charged the following day, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

She was also ordered in court to complete six months of alcohol treatment, a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £500 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer Detective Constable Oliver Powell, from CID, said: “We are very pleased with the conviction for the defendant in this investigation.

“I would like to thank all the victims and witnesses for their help and bravery in coming forward and speaking to the police, and hopefully following this conviction they will be able to move on from this traumatic incident.

“If you are a victim, or suspect someone is a victim of crime, please contact the force. We have specialist trained officers who will listen and support you.

“You can contact us via our website, by calling 101, or by visiting a police station.”