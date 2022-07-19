Waddesdon village signs defaced with graffiti

Traffic and entrance signs to Waddesdon have been defaced with graffiti markings.

By James Lowson
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 10:51 am

Someone has written ‘Oliver’ above the welcome to Waddesdon sign welcoming motorists to the village.

Other signage directing traffic to other Aylesbury Vale villages has been tagged in spray paint by someone calling themselves ‘Lemmy’.

graffiti in Waddesdon

A third traffic sign has also been defaced.

Thames Valley Police revealed the damage yesterday (18 July), a spokesman joked that ‘Banksy has made it to Bucks’.

Before going on to state that ‘it's someone with awful handwriting making a mess of our village signs’.

The spokesman added: “If anyone has any knowledge of who these individuals are, please get in contact with your local Neighbourhood team via email. [email protected]