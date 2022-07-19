Waddesdon village signs defaced with graffiti

Someone has written ‘Oliver’ above the welcome to Waddesdon sign welcoming motorists to the village.

Other signage directing traffic to other Aylesbury Vale villages has been tagged in spray paint by someone calling themselves ‘Lemmy’.

graffiti in Waddesdon

A third traffic sign has also been defaced.

Thames Valley Police revealed the damage yesterday (18 July), a spokesman joked that ‘Banksy has made it to Bucks’.

Before going on to state that ‘it's someone with awful handwriting making a mess of our village signs’.