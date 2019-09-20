'Violent man' from Buckingham jailed for sustained assault on woman and threatening to kill her and family members

A man from Buckingham has been jailed for two and a half years after launching a sustained assault on a woman and threatening to kill her and members of her family.

Jonathon Carthy, 31, of Needlepin Way, has been put behind bars for two years and eight months after being convicted of making threats to kill, assault and criminal damage

In an incident which took place sometime between 8am and 10pm on Monday July 1, Carthy damaged a vehicle belonging to his victim, a 50-year-old woman, by smashing the windscreen.

Carthy then subjected the victim to a sustained assault leaving her with a broken nose, significant bruising and concussion.

He also threatened to kill the victim and her family, threatening her and saying he would harm her if she contacted police.

As well as the prison sentence Carthy is also the subject of a restraining order for ten years.

Investigation officer Detective Constable Vicky Bygrave said: “This was a sustained assault spanning over a number of hours.

“The level of violence that Carthy showed towards the victim has had a profound impact on her.

“I want to commend her in having the bravery and strength to come forward and speak to the police about her ordeal.

“This has resulted in a violent man being imprisoned.”