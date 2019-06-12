Violent attacker escapes from Springhill Prison

Anthony Bolden, aged 55, who tried to kill a shopkeeper in 2005 by stabbing them 18 times and also swung a shovel at a police officer, is on the run from HMP Springhill.

Anthony Bolden, aged 55, absconded from HMP Springhill on Thursday 30 May at around 9:30pm.

Bolden is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, of slim build and has short grey hair. He is clean shaven, and wears glasses.

Bolden also has tattoos on his arms, torso and left hand.

He is believed to have links in Hoddesdon in Hertfordshire, Woodbridge in Suffolk, March in Cambridgeshire, Kingston-Upon-Thames and West Kensington in London.

Bolden was serving a sentence for attempted murder, robbery and attempted grievous bodily harm.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Bruce Wilson, of Aylesbury Vale CID, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to trace Anthony Bolden.

“If you see him, or see anyone matching his description, please do not approach him, call police instead.

“If anyone has information relating to Bolden’s whereabouts, please call police on 101 and quote reference number 43190162876.

“Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”