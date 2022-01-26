Footage has been released showing a BMW crashing into a Volvo while going double the speed limit in Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police released footage this afternoon (January 26), showing an BMW speeding at 80 miles per hour in a 40mph zone.

Back in 2020 on June 18, Geoffrey Hill, 48, of St Albans Road, Hemel Hempstead crashed his BMW into the Volvo seriously injuring two people.

Hill was handed a jail sentence, along with a four-year and one month driving ban for seriously injuring the two people inside the Volvo.

The 60-year-old woman broke her ankle as a result of the clash.

Her passenger, a 22-year-old woman sustained a fractured back, while the passenger in Hill’s car sustained double fractures to both legs.

Somehow Hill came away relatively unscathed sustaining only minor injuries.

On Friday (January 21) at Amersham Crown Court, Hill was sentenced to a total of two years and three months’ imprisonment.

At a previous hearing at the same court on November 1 2021, he pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

It was just after 5:30pm on June 18 2020 when the 48-year-old raced his BMW out of Aylesbury towards Aston Clinton.

He clashed head on with the Volvo, causing both vehicles to spin out of control.

The crash took place back in 2022

Investigating officer PC Phil Duthie, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is an example of the dangers of driving at excess speed. Hill was travelling at well over twice the limit for the road. The speed he was driving his vehicle was completely unacceptable.

“Three people suffered serious injuries as a result of Hill’s dangerous driving, and it was only a matter of fortune that nobody was killed as a result of his actions.

“The driver of the Volvo could have not expected to be confronted with a vehicle driving at such speeds in this area, and had no time whatsoever to react.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who immediately came to the aid of the victims of this collision, and also the swift response from South Central Ambulance Service.

Geoffrey Hill

“Hill will now have to serve a prison sentence as a result of this appalling driving and when he is released, he will be disqualified from driving and will need to take an extended test in order to regain his licence.