Video shows Aylesbury man dangerously speeding away from police while driving without a licence

Aaron Vass, 21, of Stonebridge Road in Aylesbury was handed a 12-month suspended jail sentence after admitting to driving dangerously without a licence.

The 21-year-old was sentenced on Friday (July 16) at Aylesbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of dangerous driving and two counts of driving without insurance.

Vass' conviction was handed out the previous month at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court where he entered his guilty pleas.

As punishment for his dangerous unlicensed driving, Vass, must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and is disqualified from driving for 24 months. Also he will be required to take an extended retest, his van also seized and destroyed, and he was ordered to pay costs of £50.

Vass’s conviction and sentencing relate to two incidents of dangerous driving within 10 days of each other.

On 8 May 2021, Vass was spotted driving a silver van at speed on the West Wycombe Road, High Wycombe. Officers pursued Vass, with him putting other road users in danger, travelling at speeds in excess of 90mph. He managed to lose officers on that evening.

On 16 May 2021, Vass was again spotted driving the same vehicle and sought to escape from officers in Aylesbury. Again he drove dangerously with little regard for other road users.

Thames Valley Police caught the driver with a tactical stop

He was stopped on Marsh Lane, Stoke Mandeville with a tactical stop.

Vass was then arrested and charged the same day.

PC Alistair Bennet, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based at Amersham, said: “Vass drove recklessly and put other road users at risk.

“What is more astonishing is that he tried to evade police in the first place as his licence had been revoked and had he stopped on the day he would have been dealt with through a ticket.

“His dangerous driving has led him to being given a suspended sentence and if he offends again he will end up in prison.

“Driving at excess speed puts other motorists at great risk and is one of the fatal four.