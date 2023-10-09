Video shows Aylesbury drug dealer laughing during police interview as he's jailed for four years

Thames Valley Police has released footage of the man when he was first brought into custody

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed after admitting to charges relating to dealing class A drugs in Aylesbury.

Vinnie Eastman, 31, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to four years and four months’ imprisonment following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on 29 September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (9 October) Thames Valley Police has released video footage showing his arrest, and subsequent police interview. The new police footage can be found in the Youtube video embedded in this article.

Eastman pleaded guilty to one count each of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, cocaine, heroin, and crack cocaine.

He was cuffed on 31 July, by police officers who suspected him of dealing drugs. A search revealed he had £1,840 worth of crack cocaine and heroin and a large quantity of cash.

Prior to being arrested, he was walking towards a flat on Viridian Square in Aylesbury.

Vinnie Eastman

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thames Valley Police says searches of other homes linked to the 31-year-old, led to the seizure of £6,000 in cash and £17,000 worth of class A drugs.

He was arrested and charged the following day.

Investigating officer PC Ben McNeill, part of the Stronghold Team based in Aylesbury, said: “I am pleased to see that this conviction has resulted in a prison sentence. We work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice and take these drugs off our streets.

“Thames Valley Police remain absolutely committed to pursuing and prosecuting drug dealers, and will continue to make the Thames Valley a hostile place for them to carry out their criminal activities.

Some of the drugs recovered during the operation

“We need the public to be our additional eyes and ears in their communities, so if you suspect of criminal activity in your community please report it via our website, by calling 101 or you can visit a police station.”